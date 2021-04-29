San Bruno officials agreed to sell city property near the intersection of El Camino Real and Interstate 380 to a car dealership, dashing hopes that the site would one day become a hotel.
The San Bruno City Council unanimously agreed Tuesday, April 27, to sell The Crossing property to Cardinale Auto Group, which offered $5 million to purchase the 1.5-acre site.
The decision paves the way for construction of a new Hyundai and Genesis sales lot, where officials for years had tried in vain to build a new hotel.
Councilmember Michael Salazar noted the tumultuous journey the site has traveled, as officials acquired the land with hopes of building destination for travelers that would generate income annually for the city.
But after two unsuccessful attempts to sell the land in recent years, he said officials are obligated to recognize a hotel was not viable at the property and to look for other opportunities.
As a consolation, he lauded the chance for auto sales that occur at the dealership to generate an estimated $1 million annually for the city. Proceeds from the sale also generate about $3.6 million for the city, which acquired the site for $1.4 million.
