A March 30 preliminary hearing is set for a San Bruno couple who prosecutors say arranged for a nanny to come to the United States and then told her she was required to work for them for 10 years or owe the couple $10,000.
Maria Chuapoco De Los Reyes, 56, and Ricardo Fernando De Los Reyes, 56, took the woman’s passport and made her clean and do bookkeeping in their dental practice, according to prosecutors.
The woman confided in 2015 to a co-worker about what was occurring, prosecutors said.
