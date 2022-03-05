The San Bruno City Council is looking to start charging for downtown parking, with plans to both install meters and pay stations in addition to hiring a team of new parking enforcement officers.
The council hopes the move will both free up spaces along the city’s downtown corridor by limiting long-term parking as well as add a new revenue stream that could be reinvested into the area. According to a city study, finding parking near San Mateo Avenue has become increasingly difficult as the city’s population has grown.
“It’s something that is desperately needed to get the flow of parking to assist the merchants,” Councilmember Marty Medina said.
The exact cost of parking, time limits and which spot would be metered are still to be determined, as City Manager Jovan Grogan noted the need for community engagement to form a final plan. The city’s preliminary study indicates meters would be placed along San Mateo Avenue between El Camino Real and the Caltrain Station, in addition to on some side streets and along Mastick Avenue.
The city’s eight parking lots would get pay stations, allowing parkers to pay by license plate number. Such an arrangement would allow those employed in the area to be issued permits to park for an extended amount of time. The city’s study calls for permits to allow for parking up to 10 hours.
In all, 189 parking places would likely be affected. The spots currently have time limits but are free, and according to city staff, enforcing the limits as well as other parking infractions has been a challenge as enforcement staff has been stretched thin. The city’s report indicated there are a maximum of three police officers available for the task at any given time, and those officers are also responsible for a host of other duties.
The city plans to hire a private contractor to manage parking, bringing on four full-time officers. Additionally, the new enforcers would have vehicles equipped with automatic license plate readers which would speed up the process of determining if time limits have been reached. Previously, the city chalked tires, however, the legality of the method was recently called into question, prompting the city to halt the practice to avoid potential litigation.
The city currently gains roughly $55,000 per month from parking tickets, and the new measures are expected to increase that number. The contracted service would come at a monthly cost of $49,500, not including the installation of poles for parking meters which has yet to be determined.
“We do expect this to be a net positive revenue program once all of the revenues are factored in,” Grogan said.
Police Chief Ryan Johansen noted revenue would likely be highest in the initial months of the new measures, and level off as compliance increased. He said a detailed map of where meters would be placed, including time limits and parking costs, would likely be provided in April.
Medina emphasized the need to hold multiple meetings and get the word out prior to implementation.
“I think you’d be a little surprised if in front of your house there’s now a parking meter,” he said. “We should be cognizant of that and make sure that we have a couple meetings to make sure our residents and our business owners are really aware of what’s going on here.”
The city had originally commissioned a parking study that found a need for the proposed measures in 2019, but was unable at the time to take action. That study found that residents saw the current parking conditions as “unacceptable” and indicated anecdotal evidence of Caltrain and airport travelers using residential areas for parking. It found also that parking demand would only increase as more development was planned for the area.
The report called for 76 parking spaces to be added to the downtown area by 2030, another 109 added by 2040, and 248 more added by 2050 to satisfy demand.
“We didn’t have the money to do pretty much anything in that report, but I do appreciate where we’re at now,” Medina said.
An informal survey of downtown business owners this week produced a mixed bag of opinions.
Manpreet Singh, the owner of Bollywood Fashion, a bridal shop that opened on San Mateo Avenue last year, said that he would support the addition of meters, though, he expressed concern regarding time limits and costs, adding that some of his customers spend multiple hours shopping.
“We do need something to be done,” he said. “There’s no parking for our customers.”
He said the limited supply was due to people leaving their cars parked all day and the city was not adequately checking for time limit breaches.
But Dev Patel, a manager at Atlas Pizza Parlor, had a different take on the issue. He said there was plenty of parking on the corridor, and if there was not a spot open directly in front of the restaurant a spot could easily be found a few doors down. He said it’s always been easy to park in the area, even pre-pandemic.
“They’re able to park conveniently, all of our customers,” he said. “We’re happy with the way it is.”
Rakesh Kumar, the owner of Kava Bar on San Mateo Avenue, said he had concerns with plans to install meters, but also that area had problems with people using the street for long-term parking. He said he would prefer if the city increased time limit enforcement without charging.
(650) 344-5200, ext. 105
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.