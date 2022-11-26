CityNet Services has provided what was profitable and cutting edge cable and internet to San Bruno for decades, but those days are gone as the city is now grappling with a $17.8 million deficit and $18.4 million in needed upgrades to remain competitive.

CityNet serves 46% of households in the city. It also serves city offices and public schools. However, as the demand for video streaming services, cellphone apps and household appliances increases, it means the city will need to upgrade its wiring from coaxial to fiber optics, which is considered the gold standard for internet connections for its quick upload speeds and its ability to serve larger bandwidths.

