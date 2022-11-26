CityNet Services has provided what was profitable and cutting edge cable and internet to San Bruno for decades, but those days are gone as the city is now grappling with a $17.8 million deficit and $18.4 million in needed upgrades to remain competitive.
CityNet serves 46% of households in the city. It also serves city offices and public schools. However, as the demand for video streaming services, cellphone apps and household appliances increases, it means the city will need to upgrade its wiring from coaxial to fiber optics, which is considered the gold standard for internet connections for its quick upload speeds and its ability to serve larger bandwidths.
So far, 18% of the city is already upgraded to fiber and officials discussed at the City Council meeting Tuesday cost-effective strategies to complete the upgrade.
But, because the price of fiber has increased and supplies are limited, Councilmember Marty Medina said the city missed an opportunity to upgrade to fiber two years ago when the cost was $12 million.
As a way to save money, Vice Mayor Linda Mason suggested the possibility of aligning the fiber installation with the repaving project, which is already underway.
Ultimately, starting the fiber upgrade process would require the city to invest $5 million and an additional $1 million each year after, according to a staff report.
But investing an additional $5 million toward a business that is losing money seems risky to Councilmember Tom Hamilton. Besides, he said, the city could recoup costs by simply charging more.
“Is there any significant portion of the $17.8 million deficit that we have in the enterprise fund that could have been recouped for having more realistic charges over the past 10 years,” Hamilton said.
Hamilton argues that even if the city upgrades, it will still need to stay competitive by focusing on user experience.
To update to fiber, the city can use a portion of the $50 million community benefit fund it received from YouTube but will still need to find a way to climb out of debt.
In the next two months, the service provider plans to upgrade all TV channels to HD; release an app-based platform, set to launch early 2023; and test the fiber rollout in Marisol and Skyline neighborhoods. Lastly, a new rate card will be in effect ranging in packages from $35 to $110 a month.
The service provider charges, on average, 30% less than competing providers but Director of CityNet Services Sandeep Krishnamurthy suggests that eventually it will need to raise its prices once it has citywide fiber.
Krishnamurthy introduced the versatility of fiber optics for the city. Street lights, parking meters, fire department cameras, surveillance cameras, police department and digital water meters can all be wired with fiber and will be more reliable and effective.
If the city decides to continue with fiber upgrades, it would mean newly developed areas such as Bayhill, Tanforan and Skyline Ridge would come equipped with fiber and upgrades would be installed in neighborhood phases based on need. The service provider is capable of upgrading 2,400 homes in three years which would cost around $1,250 per home and the city anticipates being 57% completed by 2030. The last time the service provider invested in the business was 2018, according to the report.
