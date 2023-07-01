It’s time to break out the sparklers and safe and sane fireworks for San Bruno residents who want to celebrate this Independence Day with a bang, and city officials offered helpful tips to ensure a safe holiday.
Police Chief Ryan Johansen spoke about the department’s plan to team up with the city’s Fire Department to enforce and assure the city is using fireworks safely this holiday. Residents can set off fireworks from noon to 9 p.m. from June 28 to July 3, and from noon to 11 p.m. on July 4, Police Chief Ryan Johansen said.
Neighboring Pacifica will be following the same safe and safe firework schedule as San Bruno, and violators can receive fines up to $1,000, according to a press release.
Fireworks of all kinds are illegal in every other city in the county and in the unincorporated areas.
Safe and sane fireworks allowed in Pacifica and San Bruno have an official state fire marshal seal of approval label and are only to be purchased at through sanctioned fireworks booths. If it doesn’t have a seal, it’s illegal, Johansen added.
Use of illegal fireworks can result in fines up to $1,000, he said.
“If a firework flies in the air or explodes it is probably illegal,” Johansen said.
Fire Marshal Gage Schlice said fireworks are only allowed to be ignited on private property and advises residents to ignite them at least 10 feet away from buildings. Once the firework is finished and there are no more sparks emitting from it, put it in a bucket of water. Schlice said it prevents the fireworks from reigniting. He also advises having a bucket of water and a water hose nearby in case it is needed to put the firework out. Residents will not be allowed to be ignited in public parking lots or in any of the city’s parks and can result in a $1,000 fine.
Fireworks are also not allowed in county parks and fines can reach up to $1,000 for violations, according to the county.
Both San Bruno Fire and Police departments will be operating together on Tuesday, July 4. The Fire Department will have an all-fire prevention staff and an extra fire engine on-duty. The Police Department will be using marked and unmarked police vehicles, bikes, surveillance cameras and drones to patrol and will be fully staffed, according to a presentation to the City Council this week.
Mayor Rico Medina noted that illegal fireworks can also have a large impact on animals, children and are bothersome to many residents, even days after the holiday.
“While the Fourth of July for many people is this very joyous celebration, that they really look forward to every year, that is not true for all of our residents and to quite a serious note,” Johansen said. “We have a number of veterans and people with other post-traumatic stress-related illnesses, for whom the loud bangs and constant explosions, the reverberations are very real traumas.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.