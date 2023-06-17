A San Bruno live-in caretaker who stole more than $100,000 from two elderly victims over six months was sentenced to three years in state prison and will need to pay the victims $160,000 in restitution fees, according to the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office.
Aila Markpol, 42, used two people’s bank information from January to June of 2022 to steal funds for vacations, theme parks, casino visits and cash withdrawals.
Markpol began stealing within the first month of employment. She was discovered after the bank saw suspicious activity on the victim’s account, according to the DA’s Office.
In February, she pleaded no contest to two counts of felony theft of an elder and she admitted the theft was over $100,000. Even though she was sentenced to state prison, she will instead serve the first two years in county jail and the final year on probation mandatory supervision.
District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe said she is also banned from working in any position that would have her working with elders in the future.
