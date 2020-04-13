One suspect was arrested and several others escaped after a burglary early Saturday at a San Bruno gas station, police said.
The suspects broke a window to the business, in the 2100 block of San Bruno Avenue West, about 2:15 a.m. and took several cartons of cigarettes, according to a release from San Bruno police.
When police responded to a report of burglary, the suspects fled in a gray Infinity SUV with police in pursuit.
The SUV crashed into a tree in the area of San Mateo Avenue at San Bruno Avenue and several suspects ran away and were seen jumping fences to get away.
One suspect, a 34-year-old Oakland man, was arrested but the others were not found, police said. Inside the SUV, police found pry bars and several packs of cigarettes from the gas station.
The man who was arrested was booked into the San Mateo County Jail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.