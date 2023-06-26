San Bruno is facing revenue issues it needs to address to fund future sewer and water projects, upgrades to city equipment and vehicles and to fill necessary staff positions.
When the pandemic hit, the city reduced its staff, however the only positions that remain frozen are in the police department. During the city’s Tuesday, June 20, budget study session, Police Chief Ryan Johansen said the city’s dispatch is minimally staffed and the city needs to fill it.
“The results of this frozen position over COVID, has been that our dispatchers are almost always working alone,” Johansen said.
“It’s not safe, and it's not best practices,” said Johansen who added the city spends an additional 42 hours of overtime pay every week for the dispatch staff to operate.
The city’s general fund revenue is estimated at around $63.9 million, with $66.1 million in expenditures, resulting in an approximately $1.2 million deficit pulled from reserves to balance the budget, according to a staff report. That amount would be $2.2 million, but the city is relying on dependent on Gov. Gavin Newsom signing the vehicle in-lieu tax bill, which would award the city an additional $1 million, said interim City Manager Alex McIntyre.
While Vice Mayor Tom Hamilton and Mayor Rico Medina supported bringing on another dispatcher, Councilmember Michael Salazar suggested it isn’t the right time because the city is still financially recovering from COVID.
“We are already taking a million dollars out of reserves to balance the budget,” Salazar said. “I agree that those are critical positions and we probably do need to find a way to unfreeze them, but I think given right now with the budget we have in front of us it would be irresponsible to further put us into the negative.”
The city’s total operating budget is $131.6 million, with a $102 million capital improvement budget to reach a total budget of $234 million.
The city has budgeted around 57% of capital improvement funds for sewer, water and street improvements. In the next five years, the city plans on budgeting $243 million toward capital improvement projects, 90% of which will go toward water, sewer and street infrastructure, according to the report.
The city also needs to replace 10 vehicles, five of which would come from the general fund. Replacing the vehicles costs around $1.5 million.
While the city still needs to work out its long-range financial forecast, it acknowledged a need for new revenue streams to keep up with the increasing costs to support existing services. In 2022, the city approved a transient occupancy tax toward Airbnb and Homeaway for short-term residential rentals, which will provide the city with modest ongoing revenue. This year, the city adopted a cannabis business tax of 6%, and the city is reviewing commercial cannabis operators permits. The city’s first storefront could possibly be open as soon as 2024. The efforts will result in additional revenue, but it will not be enough to fund all the priority projects and initiatives that have been approved by the city council, according to the report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.