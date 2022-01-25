BART’s San Bruno station was closed for about an hour after someone fell onto the tracks Tuesday afternoon, according to the transit agency.
Authorities responded shortly before 2:50 p.m. to a report of someone who had fallen onto the tracks at the station. BART officials had said a train was also on the track but did not say if the train struck the person.
BART spokeswoman Anna Duckworth said the person was rescued from the tracks and taken to a hospital to be treated for injuries that are not considered life threatening.
The station had reopened and trains were stopping again there as of 3:50 p.m., Duckworth said.
