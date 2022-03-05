Following the passage of a state law requiring city councils to approve police use of military equipment, the San Bruno City Council this week voted to allow the city’s police department to continue to use gear it already owns that falls within the scope of the new law.
During a meeting Tuesday, Police Chief Ryan Johansen requested approval for continued use of three drones, a mobile command vehicle, 53 semiautomatic rifles and 16 “less lethal” projectile launchers. He said the items could potentially meet the definition of military equipment per the law, but noted that the rifles were standard issue weapons, and the mobile command vehicle was neither armored or weaponized in any way, nor were the drones.
The law in question, Assembly Bill 481, was authored by then Assemblymember David Chiu, D-San Francisco, in response to concern that police were becoming increasingly militarized, sometimes responding to protests with repurposed military vehicles or weapons.
Johansen noted the San Bruno police department had not acquired any equipment through the “1033 program,” which allows departments to acquire surplus military gear.
“We do not possess or use any equipment we have obtained from the military, period, nor have we obtained any equipment that is designed for military use,” he said.
Johansen said he had dedicated significant time in recent months to create an ordinance for the council to adopt to comply with the new law, noting that there was little legal precedent to guide the process. He said other departments would likely use the city’s actions as a model for compliance.
Per the request of Vice Mayor Linda Mason, who voiced concerns regarding the transparency of the council’s actions, a second reading of the approval of the equipment during a future meeting will include another presentation on the subject and time for public comment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.