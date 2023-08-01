Winter rains slowed the construction of San Bruno’s new Recreation and Aquatic Center, however, the construction company has picked up its pace as aims to complete the job by December.
The center will replace the San Bruno swimming pool and Veterans Memorial Recreation Center in San Bruno City Park. It will house a 48,000-square-foot facility featuring two pools, one indoor and one outdoor, a full-size gymnasium, a community lounge, lobby, indoor walking track, group exercise room, fitness room, large community hall, meeting rooms and a catering kitchen.
The historic amount of rain halted the project at times and even damaged the reconstructed creek that runs through the park. However, Consor Project Manager Rodrigo Macaraeg said the construction teams are working weekends and overtime to finish on time.
“It is exciting to see the light at the end of the tunnel,” Macaraeg said.
But Councilmember Marty Medina, who praised the construction team for its hard work, also advised it to not rush to finish it on time, which could compromise the quality of work.
“For a project of this size, and the delays that we had unforeseen with the rain, I think our community would understand that it would be great for a Christmas present if not sooner, but we have been waiting this long and waiting a little bit longer is understandable,” Medina said.
From April to July, the team started working as soon as there was a break in the rainy weather, Macaraeg said. During that time, the team completed indoor pool excavation, plumbing, rebar and the shell of the pool bottom is curing. From May to July, the team continued on its outside work, excavating the outdoor pool and fitting it with rebar.
The team finished the cement casting of the pool and are waiting for it to cure before it finishes with the final details.
Since the project broke ground in 2021, there’s been a $2.7 million change in construction costs, about $1 million of it was used to remove petroleum and pesticide contaminated soil. The team tested the site and all the exposed soil that was contaminated was removed, Macaraeg said.
Councilmember Michael Salazar suggested the city further test around the park to see if there are other contaminated areas. While Macaraeg is unsure how the site became contaminated, it was noted the old site was built around the ’50s and it could have been from previous uses.
City Park Way will continue to be closed during the day as the team continues to work on the pedestrian bridge that will go over the creek and landscaping the bioswale around it.
The construction is around 71% completed with costs around $43 million. The remaining 29% of work left to do totals around $12.5 million more to spend. However, the project appears to be under its $62 million budget.
Next, the construction team is working to complete the interior wall sheathing, roof insulation, waterproofing of exterior walls, and finish the final details of the indoor pool, Macaraeg said. He anticipates to be completed in the next 30 days.
