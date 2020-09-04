The SamTrans board on Wednesday unanimously agreed to pay $925,000 to the family of an 84-year-old woman who was struck and killed by a bus in Redwood City last year.
Theodora Karakouda, of Waterton, Massachusetts, was hit by a SamTrans bus Dec. 12 at about 8:45 a.m. at the intersection of James Avenue and El Camino Real. The bus was carrying four passengers at the time and Karakouda was reportedly in a crosswalk when she was hit.
The claim was filed by Karakouda’s daughter, Marie Goulis-Nijessen.
According to Karakouda’s obituary, she was born in Peabody, Massachusetts and lived in the San Francisco Bay Area from 1962 to 1988, where she attended San Francisco State University and worked for Pacific Bell Telephone & Telegraph as well as the University of San Francisco.
Goulis-Nijessen in the obituary described Karakouda as a “beautiful, kind, generous, independent, stubborn and visionary mother.”
Karakouda was hit at the same intersection where a police car struck a Redwood City man who later died of his injuries.
