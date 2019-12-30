Public transportation is about to get cheaper in San Mateo County.
SamTrans and Caltrain are offering free rides on New Year’s Eve to encourage safety and the next day, various SamTrans fare reductions will take effect.
SamTrans will be free from 8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31 to 5 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 1, when it will operate on a Sunday schedule. It will operate a standard weekday schedule on New Year’s Eve.
Caltrain will be free Dec. 31 starting at 8 p.m. and until the last southbound train departs the San Francisco station at 2 a.m., however, open alcohol containers are not allowed on trains after 9 p.m.
In addition to regular weekday service on New Year’s Eve, Caltrain will operate two additional northbound limited service trains in the evening to bring riders to the San Francisco fireworks show.
After the fireworks, there will be additional southbound trains with departure times varying depending on crowd size. Post-fireworks trains will make all local weekday stops between San Francisco and San Jose. On Wednesday, Caltrain will operate a Sunday schedule.
New Year’s Day also brings into effect various SamTrans fare reductions. Adult and youth cash fares will remain as is, but the price of adult day passes will drop from $5.50 to $4.50 and youth day passes will go from $2.75 to an even $2.
Starting Jan. 1, transfers will be free between local SamTrans routes within two hours of a single-ride purchase via Clipper or the SamTrans mobile app. The $4 out-of-San Francisco fare will also be eliminated on the 292, 397 and 398 bus lines out of the city.
Express bus fare in cash will be $4.50 for adults and $2.25 for youth, but via Clipper, adults only have to pay $4 and youth are charged $2. Transferring from a local SamTrans line to an express one will require a fare upgrade, but transferring the other way around is free.
SamTrans debuted the FCX express line between Foster City and San Francisco in August to much fanfare, with five other express routes set to roll out in the coming years.
Other fare changes to take effect Jan. 1 include replacing tokens with tickets and doing away with the associated discount as well as change cards, which are given when riders overpay fares. Riders will have until March 31 to use their change cards, after which time they will not be accepted or issued.
Caltrain, on the other hand, will soon become more expensive to ride. On April 1, the adult Clipper one-way discount will be reduced from 55 cents to 25 cents and on July 1, base fare will go up by 50 cents.
There will also be a 25 cent increase to the zone fare scheduled for July 2022 and a 50 cent increase to the base fare scheduled for July 2024.
Caltrain is also participating in a regional means-based fare pilot program that will offer discounts to low-income riders sometime next year.
