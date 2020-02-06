SamTrans is hopeful that new recruitment efforts will resolve the ongoing bus driver shortage and associated service impacts within the year.
The transit agency needs 328 bus drivers to operate at full strength, but there are currently just 291 active drivers, which comes out to a shortage of 37 drivers.
The shortage, which has been an issue for about three years, regularly causes delays and earlier this year forced the agency to suspend the ECR Rapid route. The problem has also forced SamTrans to remove trips on the standard ECR route, reduce frequency on Route 281 from 20 minutes to 30 minutes and also eliminate the seldom used 1:20 p.m. trip on Route 14.
In response to the ongoing challenge, SamTrans is beefing up its recruitment and retention efforts and expects to hire 66 new drivers within eight months.
“With the many new efforts designed to recruit new operators, SamTrans is hopeful we’ll close the gap later this year,” said SamTrans spokesman Dan Lieberman. “As our driver count increases, we would expect to see a decrease in [trips that were not delivered].”
Those new recruitment efforts include new marketing campaigns, larger training class sizes, the appointment of a dedicated recruiter and support staff as well as the formation of a committee to strategize new ways to recruit and retain bus drivers. A bus driver job landing page on the SamTrans website has been created and job applications for the position are now being accepted.
SamTrans has also increased the bus driver training rate from $20 per hour to $25 an hour, implemented retention and referral incentive programs, and is looking into new ways to provide additional training for applicants who need to obtain Class B licenses.
“Attaining the Class B permit is one of the bottlenecks when we hire operators. They tend to not pass and have to take the test subsequent times,” Human Resources Director Juliet Nogales-DeGuzman said at a meeting Wednesday, adding that there’s a three-test limit for those licenses. “Sometimes they fall out even before they start our class and we’d like to address that by trying to find avenues to collaborate with the county to do a training class to practice.”
Nogales-DeGuzman said employee surveys revealed that 48% of SamTrans employees and also bus drivers specifically live in San Mateo County with the remainder living in Alameda, Santa Clara and San Francisco counties.
“So it doesn’t seem the housing issue is one of the more challenging aspects of recruiting operators,” she said. “Less than 4% are currently living outside of the nine-county area so we’re not having any issues attracting the people in our area.”
While the 66 new bus drivers SamTrans hopes to hire later in the year would seem to cover the aforementioned shortage, the agency is also seeing an average of three bus drivers leave the job every month due to resignation or retirement. The agency also plans to roll out a series of new express bus lines in the coming years that will require additional drivers.
In other business, SamTrans board members are worried that FASTER Bay Area, a proposed one-cent sales tax for transportation projects including Caltrain, is behind schedule and will not finalized in time to make it on the November ballot. The measure would need approval from voters in all nine Bay Area counties.
Board members believe a one-eighth-cent sales tax in the three counties served by Caltrain has a better chance of becoming a reality. That measure would also provide dedicated funding for the railroad, though not enough to realize its ambitious expansion plans for the next 20 years, Caltrain spokesman Seamus Murphy said during the meeting.
