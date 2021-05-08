As SamTrans remerges from the pandemic with projected increases in ridership and operations, the transit agency projects about $260.1 million in total revenue in its 2022 first preliminary budget.
“Frankly, we’re hopeful, we will see, that the end of the pandemic is on the horizon. We do acknowledge, however, that safety is going to continue to remain a very important feature of operations going forward, and that might have some operational and cost implications,” Derek Hansel said, a chief financial officer with the San Mateo County Transit District.
SamTrans is projecting $260.1 million in 2022 after $283 million in its 2021 forecast, a reduction of $22.9 million and an 8.1% change.
Passenger fares revenue is likely to increase from $5.1 million to $8.2 million, while sales tax revenue will also increase by about $131.6 million to $142.1 million, while most other revenue sources remain the same. Compared to last year, the biggest reduction in revenue comes from San Mateo County Transportation Authority Measure A funding and COVID-19 federal relief funding. Hansel said initial revenue estimates do not account for federal funding from the American Rescue Plan Act, or ARPA, a $1.9 trillion economic stimulus package passed in 2021. The first round of funding allocation will possibly occur in July from the Metropolitan Transportation Commission.
“It is likely that we will receive funds from the ARPA distribution, but that allocation process is really just in the discussion stages and has really not commenced fully,” Hansel said.
About 55% of 2022 revenue comes from sales tax, with state funding from various sales tax also significant sources of revenue. Hansel said sales tax revenue in San Mateo County is also better than expected.
“Our sales tax dependency is very high at this point,” Hansel said.
SamTrans staff presented its initial preliminary findings on the 2022 fiscal year operating and capital budget at the SamTrans May 5 board meeting. The budget is based on analysis of baseline expenses, including a study of the previous year’s budget, identifying inconsistencies between projections and actual expenses, COVID-19 impacts and vetting from senior SamTrans staff. SamTrans staff did not give a preliminary budget presentation to the board last year because they didn’t know the financial situation due to COVID-19.
SamTrans assumes COVID-19 impacts will be significantly reduced in the 2022 budget given the current rate of vaccinations and the reopening of schools and local businesses. SamTrans also predicts ridership to be around 50% of pre-COVID-19 levels, while the hiring freeze for bus operators and current administration positions will end and other expenses will increase as operations resume.
The preliminary 2022 capital budget is $41.1 million, which will go toward major projects and investments like facilities, construction and bus replacement. Around $29 million of the $41.1 million will replace 135 heavy-duty diesel buses. Most of the funding for the capital budget will come from federal funding, sales tax and Measure W, a 2018 sales tax increase approved by county voters.
During the meeting, SamTrans Chair Charles Stone asked if SamTrans was financially able to meet its traditional capital costs and contributions to Caltrain, which Hansel said it was. The SamTrans board voiced its support Wednesday for approving $5 million in funding for Caltrain’s 2022 capital budget.
Board Member Jeff Gee, also a Redwood City councilmember, also noted it was important to solve immediate funding issues with Caltrain to ensure more significant problems and costs don’t come up.
SamTrans will continue to monitor economic development out of the pandemic, refine the budget based on board input, with a June 2 meeting scheduled for adoption of the 2022 operating and capital budget.
