After launching a pilot program about a year ago, SamTrans’ underperforming OnDemand service in Pacifica will discontinue by May and revert back to the fixed-route FLX Pacifica line.
“We have to keep trying new things. They aren’t all going to work,” Board Member Dave Pine, also a San Mateo County supervisor, said at a meeting Wednesday.
The OnDemand route served a 5-square-mile area around the city’s Linda Mar community. The service allows passengers to request a ride to anywhere in the service area via an app or by calling SamTrans. Buses make stops based on an algorithm that plots out the most efficient route while having some safeguards to make sure the first ones to board are served as close to first as makes sense.
The FLX Pacifica route, on the other hand, offers a mix of fixed and flexible routing. Riders can request a day in advance to have the bus deviate from its usual route by up to a half mile to pick them up closer to wherever they are. The route debuted in January 2014.
Since replacing the FLX Pacifica route in May 2019, OnDemand has served fewer overall passengers, operated more vehicle revenue miles or more driving per trip, received more customer complaints and was more expensive to operate, according to SamTrans. Staff also determined that OnDemand is neither effective for serving schools nor is it competitive for first and last mile trips.
The FLX Pacifica served an average 90 passengers on weekdays while OnDemand saw 78, and it cost $18.25 per passenger while OnDemand cost $25.25 per passenger. Revenue miles also increased by 23% with OnDemand.
Both routes offered the same operating hours and fares.
According to surveys, customers did appreciate the flexibility that OnDemand provided, but were frustrated by one persisting problem: 7% of trip requests received a “seat unavailable” message and users were unable get a ride when seats were in fact available. Adjustments made in the past few months were able to get that error message rate down 1%, but did not eliminate the problem. SamTrans staff also said the service would become unavailable for an hour every day while the bus driver took a lunch break. That’s because both routes were serviced by just one bus.
SamTrans could not add buses to the route largely due to the ongoing and well-documented challenge of the bus driver shortage, which has regularly affected service. The problem forced SamTrans earlier this year to suspend the ECR Rapid line.
“We considered two vehicles [for OnDemand], but there were a number of constraints on us, namely the operator shortage as well as a cost issue,” said Senior Planner Daniel Shockley.
SamTrans is taking steps to address the shortage and hopes those measures will resolve the problem within the year, but has no plans at this point to bring back OnDemand service regardless.
If SamTrans were to reintroduce OnDemand service, it would likely complement fixed-route service or be in areas where many local trips are occurring in a concentrated period of time, said spokesman Alex Eisenhart. Exactly what areas in the county may be optimal for the service will be explored as part of Reimagine SamTrans project, which launched in July 2019 and is identifying potential opportunities to improve bus service in the county.
