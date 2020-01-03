SamTrans is canceling the ECR Rapid bus route due to challenges recruiting and retaining drivers amid the affordability crisis.
The route, which travels on El Camino Real between the Daly City BART station and Redwood City Transit Center, will be discontinued Jan. 19. It serves about 500 riders a day.
“Like every transit agency in the Bay Area, we at SamTrans are facing the consequences of the exorbitant cost of living in the area,” said SamTrans Board Member Charles Stone, also a Belmont councilman. “Because it costs so much to live here it’s very hard to recruit and retain the highly skilled and qualified drivers we need to run the service we provide.”
While the end of ECR Rapid means bus service on El Camino Real will be reduced, it won’t be eliminated: Route ECR will continue to travel between the Daly City BART station and the Palo Alto Transit Center — while also stopping in Redwood City — with buses arriving four times per hour on weekdays and three times per hour on weekends. ECR Rapid stops, by contrast, see as many as seven to eight buses per hour.
The ECR Rapid got the ax before other bus lines because its route is still being serviced and ridership wasn’t as strong as expected, said SamTrans spokesman Dan Lieberman, adding that no other bus routes are currently facing cancelation.
“This was the most painless way to keep our other routes covered,” he said, adding that the rapid route could be reinstated once the driver shortage is resolved.
Lieberman said the problem of recruiting bus drivers is a regional one. SamTrans currently employs 298 full-time drivers and 15 trainees expected to graduate mid-January that are covering 348 positions, he said. A bus driver can earn the maximum salary of about $72,000 a year within four years of joining SamTrans, in addition to overtime, benefits and a pension, he added.
Lieberman said SamTrans is changing its recruitment strategy in response to the driver shortage. Ongoing applications are now being accepted and the size and frequency of training classes has increased. The agency also initiated a retention incentive program that pays drivers $1,500 after they complete training, probation and 18 months on the job. Employees who refer qualified bus drivers to SamTrans can also earn $1,500.
Board Member Dave Pine, also a San Mateo County supervisor, attributed the shortage of drivers to not only the high cost of living, but also to competition from corporate bus services.
“The assumption is that [corporate bus services] pay better, but we haven’t gotten that data,” Pine said. “When you work for SamTrans there are of course benefits and a pension, nonetheless I do think drivers have more options now between corporate driving or working for Uber or what have you.”
Pine wants to recruit more bus drivers by creating a new training program through local community colleges and NOVA, a nonprofit employment and training facility.
“I’m particularly interested in trying to attract people currently working in low-wage positions into the [bus driving] profession,” he said.
Over the long term, Pine and Stone also want to explore the feasibility of creating workforce housing for bus drivers on SamTrans properties.
SamTrans is also facing declining ridership. Fiscal year 2016 saw 12,802,550 riders, fiscal year 2017 saw 11,825,380 riders and there were 11,133,440 riders in fiscal year 2018.
