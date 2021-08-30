A revamp of SamTrans service could mean the end of some routes and increased passengers per bus, but is aimed at improving efficiency, scheduling and service overall while moving resources to equity priority areas, according to initial findings on a draft preferred network.
Vice Chair Peter Ratto said while not all service requests could be met, he felt the draft preferred network was well done and looked forward to public outreach.
“By and large, I think this really satisfies a lot of the needs we have in the county. I’m happy to see improved weekend and later service,” Ratto said.
The draft preferred network is part of Reimagine SamTrans, a project working to improve efficiency, grow ridership and improve the rider experience. At an Aug. 24 SamTrans meeting, the board provided initial feedback on the preferred network, as it works toward finalization and final outreach and input. It will help bus service scheduling and reliability, move resources to equity priority areas, better connections with Caltrain and BART and less duplication of service.
The preferred network will see weekday frequency improvements, weekend service improvements and added local bus service. Weekend service will have frequency improvements on eight routes, including Route ECR, with new weekend service along Woodside Road and Alameda de las Pulgas. Earlier and later weekend service will occur in South San Francisco, Redwood City and East Palo Alto. New service to Oyster Point, Skyline College, College of San Mateo, East Palo Alto, Redwood City, the airport and San Bruno BART is also proposed.
The north county would see new service between Skyline College and Daly City BART, more service in South San Francisco and a direct connection from San Bruno to Redwood City and East Palo Alto via Highway 101. Route SFO and 398 will discontinue. The mid-county will see increased Route ECR on weekends, the Foster City commuter express route fully reinstated, simplified Foster City local service, and a new direct downtown San Mateo to College of San Mateo connection. SamTrans will end Route 256 in Foster City and 398 from Redwood City to San Francisco. Redwood City will have more service, better evening service to Cañada College and a new weekend service between San Mateo and Redwood City.
However, there will be reductions in local, fixed-route service in Daly City and San Bruno. Some low ridership non-equity areas like Belmont, Redwood Shores and Foster City will be reduced, although school services will remain. East Palo Alto and the coast will see school services retained but replaced by on-demand or SamCoast service.
Higher passenger loads and more crowding on almost all routes at all times would occur, including on school routes. A ranking system would be incorporated that compares routes and triggers a review of low-performing routes for adjustments.
Achieving equity for areas in need is a priority addressed through increased service allocation, infrastructure improvements and accepting lower ridership and productivity for routes serving equity zones. Parts of Redwood City, Daly City, South San Francisco, San Bruno and San Mateo all contain equity zones.
Board Member Marina Fraser said SamTrans was heading in the right direction in helping riders most in need.
“We have seen during COVID, it is the most vulnerable, the people who have to get to their jobs or their medical appointments, those are the riders we really need to focus on, and I think our guiding principals with equity are responding to that,” Fraser said.
The preferred network is based on three alternatives studied and proposed. Alternative one focused on direct, high-frequency service to places within San Mateo County and looked at removing service into San Francisco and reinvesting resources. Alternative two improved connections to rail and the region, with additional express bus service. Option three suggested retaining county service coverage and providing for on-demand zones and expanded midday and weekend service.
Significant public outreach influenced the proposal, with various meetings with community groups and pop-up events in April and May. Around 26% of respondents self-reported as Hispanic or Latino, with the majority of all respondents SamTrans riders in the last two years. A survey of all respondents noted alternative two the most liked, while the rider’s first choice was alternative one. Respondents wanted more frequent service, improved connections, evening and weekend service and reliability.
The initial service changes are scheduled for August 2022, with plans for additional service implementation in 2023. Another meeting on Reimagine SamTrans is scheduled for an October board meeting.
