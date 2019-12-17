The elderly woman killed by a SamTrans bus in Redwood City last week has been identified as Theodora Karakouda, 84, of Watertown, Massachusetts, the San Mateo County Coroner’s Office confirmed.
The tragedy occurred Dec. 12 at 8:45 a.m. at the intersection of James Avenue and El Camino Real near the Caltrain station downtown. The bus, which was serving the ECR route between Daly City and Palo Alto, was travelling south on El Camino Real when the collision occurred.
There were four passengers on the bus at the time, with no other reported injuries, according to SamTrans. The intersection and the Caltrain station were closed for about three hours because of the incident. An investigation is ongoing.
