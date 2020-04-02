The SamTrans board Wednesday unanimously voted to place an eighth-cent sales tax for Caltrain on the November ballot in the three counties served by the railroad: San Mateo, San Francisco and Santa Clara counties.
The SamTrans board is just one of seven bodies that must approve the proposed measure by a two-thirds margin before it is officially placed on the ballot. The other six boards will cast votes in the coming months, with the decision ultimately being up to the Caltrain board. The deadline for greenlighting the proposed measure is Aug. 7.
The measure would generate $100 million per year to support the operation and expansion of electrified rail service needed to meet growing ridership demand throughout the corridor.
In discussions leading up to the vote Wednesday, SamTrans board members acknowledged the ongoing health crisis and conceded November may not be an appropriate time to ask voters for funding, but ultimately felt they should keep their options open if circumstances were to improve over the summer.
SamTrans board members also stressed Caltrain’s need for a dedicated funding source — a need that existed before the pandemic and has only become more desperate because of the crisis.
“I don’t see that we have any other choice than to act and to act boldly because regardless of what public sentiment may be and regardless of the crisis that we’re in and may continue to be in for sometime we’re going to need revenue and need it badly,” said Board Member Charles Stone, also Belmont vice mayor. “If this crisis continues longer than we expect we’re going to need the revenue even more desperately than before. … It may be about keeping the proverbial lights on.”
The coronavirus outbreak has caused Caltrain ridership to drop by more than 90% and the agency is losing $8 million a month in revenue from fares and other sources.
Additional funding is also needed to realize Caltrain’s ambitious expansion plans. Under a normal schedule, Caltrain operates 92 diesel trains per day, and with the proposed investment, Caltrain would be able to begin electrified service in 2022 with 168 trains per day, up from the currently planned 116 trains per day.
Last year, the Caltrain board adopted a plan to expand service by 2040 to at least eight trains per hour, per direction. If the proposed measure is approved, then reaching that level of service could happen sooner. The money would also bring expanded commute service hours, more off-peak service and more service south of San Jose to Gilroy.
The additional service will allow Caltrain to transport an additional 40,000 daily riders, the equivalent of taking two freeway lanes of traffic off the road, and reducing the number of miles that Peninsula travelers drive by 240 million miles per year.
