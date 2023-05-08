The San Mateo County Transit District is encouraging county residents to apply for a position on the district’s Board of Directors.
The board, which sets policy for SamTrans bus and paratransit services, has extended the deadline to apply until 5 p.m. June 5. Applicants for the four-year term must be a San Mateo County resident who does not live in the county’s coastal region and has not held public office for at least one year prior.
