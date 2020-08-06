The SamTrans board Wednesday weighed in on a resolution proposing changes to Caltrain’s governance structure before the railroad’s board of directors considers it Thursday morning.
SamTrans board members described the resolution as flawed, but likely necessary to ensure a “clean” eighth-cent sales tax for the struggling railroad is placed on the November ballot. The “clean” version of the tax does not include conditions, unlike an alternative version of the tax proposed last month.
“Not everything in that resolution is perfect and not everything in that resolution is something I necessarily subscribe to 100%,” said Dave Pine, a member of the SamTrans board, chair of the Caltrain board and a San Mateo County supervisor. “But I will be supporting the resolution. It’s absolutely imperative a Caltrain sales tax measure go to the voters.”
Drafted by officials in San Mateo, San Francisco and Santa Clara counties, the resolution proposes rules for how potential sales tax revenue for Caltrain is allocated in addition to governance changes.
The resolution is part of a new plan announced Tuesday aimed at addressing long-standing disputes among the three counties about governance so they can agree to place the proposed tax on the November ballot.
The tax would generate roughly $108 million a year, which supporters say is desperately needed to save the railroad from a pandemic-driven financial crisis and also realize plans to significantly expand service over the next two decades.
According to the resolution, the Caltrain board each fiscal year with a simply majority may approve up to $40 million in tax revenue — less than half of what is expected to be generated each year — for operations or capital repair of the railroad and go beyond that amount with a supermajority vote. That rule would be in place until a governance solution is reached and then the Caltrain board would be free to allocate all tax revenue with a majority vote.
The resolution proposes having a majority of Caltrain board members appoint an executive director of the agency — SamTrans currently has that responsibility — as well as an independent counsel and auditor. It also says the Caltrain board will “initiate efforts” to reimburse San Mateo County for its investment in the railroad if the tax measure is approved. San Mateo County in the 1990s advanced funding to its neighbors to purchase the right-of-way from Southern Pacific railroad and is still owed roughly $20 million.
SamTrans board members during the meeting applauded efforts to reach a compromise among the three counties, but some members feel the resolution needs to be amended. One of them is Charles Stone, also a Caltrain board member and Belmont’s vice mayor.
“I have a number of concerns about the resolution that I’m going to explain [Thursday] at the Caltrain board meeting and I’ll be asking for some friendly amendments that I think can make it better,” Stone said, adding the resolution is a “less worse thing than had been proposed before.
“A velvet revolver is still a revolver and the gun is to our heads and we’re in a position where to save this rail line we’ll probably have to swallow hard what’s not best, but better than nothing by far,” Stone said.
SamTrans Board Member Rose Guilbault also expressed concerns with the resolution.
“To me there are a lot of things in this resolution that are not probably things I totally agree with,” she said. “One of the things is there was a lot of discussion about giving money back that is owed to SamTrans and it’s more than just the balance for repayment of the right-of-way that comes to SamTrans. Let’s consider there are additional costs and rights that SamTrans will be needed to compensate. These are things should be further considered by the other agencies.”
Referencing the withholding of funds provision in the resolution, Guilbault added “there are things that could easily be politicized in this resolution.”
The Caltrain board on Thursday will consider both the resolution and the “clean” version of the tax. The San Francisco Municipal Railway approved that version on Wednesday as well. There are two other remaining boards that must sign off on the tax to advance it to the November ballot. The Santa Clara Valley Transit Authority board will vote Thursday evening and the San Francisco Board of Supervisors has scheduled a special meeting Friday.
The Boards of Supervisors and transit boards in each of the three counties served by railroad as well as the Caltrain board must approve of a sales tax before it can be placed on a ballot.
The Caltrain board meeting begins at 9 a.m. and can be viewed on Zoom at https://samtrans.zoom.us/j/93207729581#success. Webinar ID is 932 0772 9581.
(2) comments
"Initiate efforts" to repay San Mateo. I'm going to "initiate efforts" to lose 20 pounds, doesn't mean I'm going to quit eating junk food.
This tax grab is obviously not well thought out and not at all structured. Vote NO on this tax and throw it back on these supervisors and let them know that taxpayers are not a cash cow whose ability to tax themselves is very limited, especially during the China virus.. Do your homework because those running the train certainly are not.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.