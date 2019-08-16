About a month after Measure W took effect, SamTrans added 63 new positions to its payroll, including bus drivers and administrative roles.
Measure W is the countywide half-cent sales tax approved by San Mateo County voters in November 2018. The tax is expected to bring in $80 million a year, half of which is for bus operations and the other half will go to various projects aimed at reducing traffic congestion.
The SamTrans’ board of directors unanimously approved the new positions, eight of which are in support of Measure W, at a meeting Aug. 7.
The new positions include 21 administrative roles and 40 bus operators, 22 of whom are needed for the new express bus service line, while 18 will be substitutes.
Six express bus lines will be rolled out in the coming years. The first one, dubbed FCX, will transport commuters between Foster City and San Francisco beginning Aug. 19.
SamTrans is also hiring two transit instructors to train the new bus drivers.
“The 40 bus operator positions are necessary to support our new express service and to make sure we have enough operators to cover our system effectively,” said SamTrans spokesman Dan Lieberman. “The other positions will help us to grow our service and better meet the needs of existing and potential riders.”
The other positions being added include eight finance roles, five of which will support Measure W, and four communications positions, one of which will support market research efforts in relation to Measure W and the other will support increased outreach efforts for the San Mateo County Transit District, Lieberman said. Two facilities maintenance positions, two human resources analysts, a couple of security services roles as well as positions handling planning and grants are also being added.
Lieberman said bus operator positions start at $20 an hour while in training and salaries for the other new roles being added range from $40,000 a year to $180,000 a year, with the majority on the lower end.
“All of these positions, and they’re not necessarily new ones, will help to plan, administer, operate and market the service in keeping with the 11 Measure W core principles,” Lieberman said.
The new positions were requested in fiscal year 2020 budgets of the transit district, joint powers board and San Mateo County Transportation Authority, which oversees Measure A revenue. Measure A is another countywide half-cent sales tax for transportation.
Of the 873 positions on SamTrans’ table of classifications, 225 are 50% or more by the transit district’s capital budget and/or the JPB’s and TA’s operating and capital budgets, according to a staff report.
