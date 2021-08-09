More than 3,700 backpacks filled with supplies were distributed by Samaritan House this weekend at the San Mateo County Event Center — a 30% increase from last year.
“Every year before school starts, we give out thousands of backpacks to the children of families who are struggling financially. These are folks who are still unemployed or underemployed, and when even fully employed, they weren’t making a lot of money,” said Bart Charlow, CEO of Samaritan House. “And to us, it’s very important that every kid starts out with the best that they can for their success in their school year and hopefully in their lives.”
The backpacks will be filled with school supplies appropriate for their grade level such as calculators, pens and notebooks for older students, and more art supplies for younger students. And kids can choose the color.
“We have seen an explosion of need in this community during the pandemic,” Charlow said. “The demand has really barely plateaued.”
The need has also increased in many other areas that it has been able to help including meal distribution, financial assistance, rental assistance, providing health care and more, he said, adding it is important for students to return to in-person learning to have those face-to-face connections but that it needs to be done safely.
“The balance issue is safety not just for the children but for the adults around them. There is no better tool we have than vaccinations,” he said. “And that means everyone over the age of 12 because under 12 you’re not allowed to get the vaccine yet. So that’s the middle school kids and high school kids and all of the school staff, of course. And frankly, I hope all of the parents are getting their vaccinations as well.”
Cruz Barajas, a father of two children with one going into 12th grade and the other into eighth grade this fall, said the backpack distribution is a big help.
“It is not only for me, it’s a lot of people who don’t have as much money because of the COVID, or there’s not too much work or the money’s not enough,” he said. “Giving the free backpacks is good for everybody.”
He said his kids are excited to return to school and to see their friends in person, but he hopes the schools will require masks for their safety.
“This past year is a lot because you can’t go outside, you can’t go to the school, always at home working all the time,” he said.
Kristen Jackson, a volunteer at the Samaritan House since 2015, has helped in multiple areas including the food pantry and toy drives, and this was her third year helping with the backpack distribution.
“It allows students to drive up, get what they want, and then their parents can drive away so it’s superefficient as well,” she said.
She said she has also noticed an increase in need from volunteering with the food pantry.
“We definitely had an increase and served over 1.4 million meals last year which was a significant increase over the year prior. So there is definitely a need for help in San Mateo County,” she said.
Jackson was taught growing up to always give back and found Samaritan House as a place to do that after moving here from the East Coast.
She said Samaritan House has been a place where she feels fulfilled in serving and being able to be a part of addressing the needs in San Mateo County. She has also started taking Spanish classes so she can better communicate with the Spanish-speaking community.
“The reason why I really keep going back to the Samaritan House is because the people who we are serving are the people who actually live in my community,” she said.
Samaritan House received donated backpacks and supplies provided by local companies, community organizations and individual donors including Central Peninsula Church, Genentech, Merrill at the San Mateo and Palo Alto offices, San Mateo Lions, and St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, and others.
(650) 344-5200, ext. 105
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.