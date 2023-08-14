The Salvation Army is asking the Santa Clara County Board to help finance temporary housing for people who will be displaced as it expands its emergency shelter.
The shelter is scaling up from 70 beds for men to 112 beds for both men and women, according to a board referral by Supervisor Cindy Chavez.
Over the past 12 months, the Salvation Army has provided emergency shelter services and bridge housing to 600 men through the Emmanuel House emergency shelter, Chavez said.
On Tuesday, the Board of Supervisors will vote on asking the county administration to present options for funding to support temporary housing for the displaced occupants.
“This initiative would help maintain the continuity of services provided by the Salvation Army during the construction phase of their expansion project,” Chavez said in a press release.
