The Half Moon Bay City Council delayed final approval of a loan to help fund a workforce development center for homeless people due to safety concerns stemming from the building’s proximity to a school.
Nonprofit Abundant Grace, which for years has run employment programs for the homeless, is asking the city for a $300,000 loan to open a new headquarters at 515 Kelly Ave., within walking distance of Cunha Intermediate School and the Boys and Girls Club. The center would also be a place where homeless people can take showers, wash their clothes and meet with case managers.
While the council has already expressed interest in granting the loan and the project secured Planning Commission approval with no complaints and also wasn’t appealed during the window for doing so, at least one councilmember feels there’s still work to do to address the concerns of parents.
“It’s all about location and we’ve received letters from some concerned parents,” said Councilman Robert Brownstone, adding that concerns were also raised during a PTA meeting with Eric DeBode, executive director of Abundant Grace. “Part of our due diligence as a council is to make sure we can allay those concerns.”
Brownstone wants the city to establish a process whereby it or Abundant Grace conducts criminal background checks on the homeless people it employs. The nonprofit hires homeless people a day at a time to clean up trash in the city and also gather fruit and vegetables on a nearby farm, which are donated to low-income families.
Brownstone noted that the loan agreement, as currently drafted, already stipulates that anyone with an outstanding warrant or who is not allowed near schools because of past offenses will also not be allowed on Abundant Grace’s future property. But he feels the vetting process is not yet sufficiently defined.
“It hasn’t been fully worked out yet to get that process in place, to make sure we can get solid information to address those needs, to figure who may or may not have those restrictions, where to get that information and to make sure it’s accessible,” he said.
DeBode said a sufficient vetting process is already in place for Abundant Grace workers and was disappointed by the additional requests.
DeBode noted that the proposal center already prohibits loitering in front of the property that will be surrounded by fences, equipped with cameras and staffed by vigilant employees. He also regularly ensures those with whom he works are not sex offenders on the Megan’s Law database, he said, adding that local police already know them.
“The background checks are already happening. … Our sheriffs know who they are, stop them regularly and have relationships with them,” he said. “I hear your concerns, but I think we’ve been addressing those concerns.”
DeBode and city staff also acknowledged there are potential legal issues in requiring Abundant Grace to conduct background checks.
Mayor Harvey Rarback and Councilwoman Deborah Penrose agreed with DeBode and neither was interested in requiring background checks.
“We’re simply making a loan. What business do we have deciding how to figure out what someone’s background is?” Penrose asked rhetorically. “It seems to me it’s not our business. … Eric is asking us if he can have a building where folks can come during daylight hours under supervision. I don’t get it. It’s not an issue and shouldn’t be in the contract at all.”
The council ultimately agreed to wait until the next council meeting Dec. 17 to vote for final approval of the project and let staff continue exploring potential securing procedures in the meantime.
