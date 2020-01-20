On orders from the county, overnight RV parking and storage of fishing gear at Pillar Point Harbor in El Granada must cease by March 1, though officials are exploring ways to legally resume both activities.
While prohibited in the parking lot bounded by Highway 1, Capistrano Road and Pillar Point Harbor Boulevard, RV parking and temporary storage of fishing gear, including crab pots, has been occurring there for as long as anyone can remember. But in December, county officials sent a notice of violation to the San Mateo County Harbor District for defying county zoning rules by allowing the RVs and fishing gear in the parking lot. If both aren’t removed by March 1, then the Harbor District will face daily fines.
During a meeting Wednesday, Harbor District General Manager Jim Pruett suggested the county may have taken action because it discovered several RV dwellers were parking in the lot on a long-term basis and it was unclear where they were dumping their waste.
At that meeting, the Harbor District Board of Commissioners voted 3-1 to comply with the March 1 deadline while also authorizing Pruett to procure a permit for temporary storage of fishing gear in the parking lot and to investigate another permit to allow RVs there.
Commissioner Edmundo Larenas dissented because he felt the parking lot in question is not appropriate for RV dwellers.
“We’re a Harbor District, not an RV district,” Larenas said, adding there are already areas reserved for RVs nearby, and a new RV lot could soon open across the street. “The Harbor District shouldn’t have to build an RV lot for the folks who want to be there.”
Larenas’ colleagues, on the other hand, felt RV parking at Pillar Point is not only an important amenity for visitors, but also serves as much needed affordable housing and were upset with the county for intervening.
“I was in utter shock when I saw this,” said Commissioner Tom Mattusch. “We can’t be blocking people in RVs, particularly when the Coastal Commission is so involved saying we’ve got to have affordable housing — this flies absolutely in the face of that. I can’t believe the county would come up with something like this.”
Larenas countered “we’re not talking about affordable housing, we’re talking about recreational vehicles” and defended county intervention in part for environmental reasons. Water quality tests at a nearby storm drain have revealed occasional spikes in bacteria that he said “for a fact” are due to sewage dumping at the Pillar Point parking lot.
Other board members shared that concern, but wanted to address it by installing the appropriate dumping facilities rather than banning RV parking.
Pruett said obtaining a permit for RV parking at Pillar Point will be “a process” and will require a plan for installing sewage, water and electrical hookups as well as a restroom.
“It will be a significant investment,” he said, adding that if RV parking were to be permitted in the future, it likely would be on a short-term basis, though length-of-stay rules are ultimately up to the board.
Until March 1, RV dwellers are required to regularly visit a permitted dump station and, after that day, overnight parking will not be tolerated until the necessary permits are obtained.
