After a 30-year hiatus, the Rubber Ducky Race is returning to the Foster City Lagoon Saturday, Sept. 25, as part of the community’s ongoing 50th anniversary celebrations.
The day will start with a breakfast offered by Foster City community organizations, followed by the Rubber Ducky Race — with a modern twist. Community members who bring their own inflatable vessel, such as a raft or inner tube, are eligible to compete in a lagoon race along the boardwalk. There will be four heats — two for adults and two for families with at least one person younger than 12. The cost to compete is $10 per boat for Foster City residents and $20 per boat for nonresidents.
The fun continues later in the day with an outrigger demonstration and boat parade, featuring current and past members of the City Council, as well as other dignitaries and community leaders. And the event will be capped off with a concert from 4-6 p.m. at the Amphitheatre in Leo J. Ryan Park. Throughout the day there will be food trucks, vendors, and games for the whole family to enjoy.
“Foster City is thrilled to be bringing back the Rubber Ducky Race as a tribute to the hugely-popular community event from the late ’70s and early ’80s,” Mayor Sanjay Gehani said in a press release. “We hope a new generation of families enjoy this throwback event that helped establish Foster City’s reputation as an inclusive and inviting community.”
To find out more about the event and register for the Rubber Ducky Race or boat parade, visit fostercity50.org/events/rubber-ducky-fundraiser or call (650) 286-3553.
