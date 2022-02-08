UPDATE: The crash has been cleared and all lanes are open.
North El Camino Real is closed in both directions in San Mateo due to a rollover crash Tuesday, police said.
San Mateo police issued an alert shortly before 1 p.m. about the crash, which has shut down El Camino Real between West Poplar and Monte Diablo avenues.
No other information about the crash was immediately available.
