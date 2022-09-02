A man had his Rolex stolen by force Wednesday evening from a man and a woman who had just attempted a fake jewelry ruse in the Costco parking lot, according to Foster City police.
At about 5:45 p.m., the two people took the watch from his wrist and gave the victim minor injuries to his arms from the removal. They then fled the scene on Shearwater Isle in a newer model white Chevrolet Tahoe. No weapons were seen, according to police.
Police identified the suspect vehicle with the help of residential security cameras and the city’s Automated License Plate Recognition cameras. Detectives are currently working on several leads to identify the suspects.
The victim described the suspects as a white Eastern European man, 5 feet 8 inches, 160 pounds, with dark hair and wearing a multicolored T-shirt and a white Eastern European woman, 5 feet 7 inches, having a stocky build with dark shoulder-length hair.
Anyone with information about this case is urged to contact the Foster City Police Department Detective Bureau at 286-3300 or our Tip Line at 286-3323.
