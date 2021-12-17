Robert Rutherford, the founder of the San Francisco Bay Area-based environmental education organization Marine Science Institute has died.
He was 94.
Rutherford, formerly of PanAm, Glen L. Martin Co of Baltimore and the Ford Foundation, founded the Redwood City-based organization with his wife Carolyn in 1970 in response to the great concerns about the water and air resources in the San Francisco Bay Area. Bob’s approach to environmental education was based on the concept that putting students in direct physical contact with their local Bay environment would increase their awareness of local ecosystems and inspire stewardship of natural resources, according to the institute.
Under Bob’s leadership, Marine Science Institute’s signature program, the Discovery Voyage, was launched. This was a four-hour exploration of the San Francisco Bay aboard the Inland Seas. Students participated in four learning stations where they work in a cooperative setting using a trawl net, plankton tows and a mud grab to study the life that lives in our precious San Francisco Bay estuary, according to the institute.
Marine Science Institute served nearly 4,000 students in its first year. Marine Science Institute acquired a much larger vessel in 1998, the Robert G. Brownlee, and has since expanded to include a diverse menu of land- and water-based science programs to educate more than 50,000 students per year, according to the institute.
Bob died Monday in Portola Valley. According to the family’s request, further details will be released next week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.