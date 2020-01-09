A Contra Costa County resident who prosecutors say grabbed a woman at the SamTrans bus terminal in Redwood City and shoved her into a bus kiosk faces a Feb. 24 trial in San Mateo County Superior Court.
Jason Leon Handy, 39, of Pittsburg, pleaded not guilty Tuesday in the case that prosecutors say included Handy rummaging through the victim’s purse Dec. 5. The bus driver was able to get the woman to board his bus and the driver shut the door until police arrived, prosecutors said.
