A 59-year-old Millbrae resident faces a Jan. 13 trial after he took a $400 bicycle from the back of the Redwood City Library and then used a hammer to hit the bike owner on the hand when confronted about the theft, according to prosecutors.

Douglas Tom Imura claimed he took the bike Oct. 22 as collateral for a $20 debt owed him by the bike owner, prosecutors said.

Imura is in custody on $100,000 bail.

His attorney could not be reached for comment Monday about the robbery and assault with a deadly weapon case.

