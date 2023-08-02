A San Mateo man was arrested Sunday for pulling a knife on a father who came to his daughter’s aid, then hit him with a car in the San Mateo Village neighborhood, according to police.
At about 1 p.m., San Mateo police officers were contacted by the father and daughter and learned the man was a victim of an assault with a deadly weapon. Officers learned the daughter called the dad because she was being followed by a car. While on the phone with her, the dad drove to the location at East Hillsdale Boulevard and Curtis Street where everyone was stopped at a red light. He got out and confronted the driver who brandished the knife and threatened the dad, then got into the car and drove at him. The father was struck by the car and rolled onto the hood, according to police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.