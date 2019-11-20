Revised plans including more housing for a proposed wellness community in Burlingame were given the OK to move forward by officials with the Peninsula Health Care District, setting into motion a public planning process estimated to last more than two years.
By designating 184 units of the 477 senior homes included in the project as affordable for individuals in the extremely low-income, low-income and moderate-income brackets and including MidPen Housing among the partners in the project’s development team, the project revisions were aimed at addressing a growing need for affordable housing while maintaining the district’s vision for creating a community dedicated to the healthy aging of older adults.
Cheryl Fama, CEO of the Peninsula Health Care District, said Monday’s meeting, during which the revised plans were revealed to the public, was well-attended by city officials and representatives of various political offices and community organizations.
She said the revised plans received great support, and noted comments about the need to be mindful of parking and traffic congestion near the site as the plans take shape were well taken.
Fama said the board’s approval of the new concept plan for the project dubbed the Peninsula Wellness Center has given the development team, which in addition to the nonprofit developer includes of the developers PMB and Generations, the green light to launch community outreach effort and an environmental impact review process as well as begin communications with Burlingame to start the entitlement process.
The revised plans represent a shift from the district’s original plan of 375 senior housing units, 250,000 square feet of professional office and medical research space, plus additional amenities on what is now 6.42 acres of land the district owns in Burlingame near the Mills-Peninsula Medical Center on Trousdale Drive. Of those 375 units, about 10% were planned to be below market rate.
The new concept for the Peninsula Wellness Center includes a 100,000-square-foot Center for Community Health which will be a multi-purpose hub with many community-serving amenities. The final plan will be informed by additional community feedback but will likely include some of the following: art studios, urban community gardens, medical offices, cafes, a health club, a library, open spaces for gathering and meeting rooms open to all.
The original concept of the wellness center was to provide services for the community’s aging population as a way to promote healthy lifestyles and increase social connections. Though the wellness center has been years in the making, its origin was before the housing crisis became as pronounced as it is today. In recent months, there has been more pressure placed on district officials to change its plans and include more housing, particularly affordable housing. A letter sent this summer from the offices of U.S. Rep. Jackie Speier, D-San Mateo, state Sen. Jerry Hill, D-San Mateo, and Assemblyman Kevin Mullin, D-South San Francisco, again urged health officials to reserve a portion of the sweeping development for below-market-rate housing.
Fama expected the development team to begin community outreach at the start of 2020, and expressed appreciation for the interest of the project’s many stakeholders in the yearslong planning process.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.