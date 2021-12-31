Educators and health officials are gearing up for students to return to campus after a winter break likely featuring holiday gatherings and travel amid a new surge of COVID-19 cases.
“San Mateo County school leaders and staff have diligently and effectively followed the pillars of COVID safety for schools throughout the course of the pandemic, including masking, health screenings, COVID-19 testing, and contact tracing,” San Mateo County Superintendent of Schools Nancy Magee said in a press release. “They will continue to follow these protocols to create a safe and smooth return to in-person learning and instruction.”
Since the return to in-person learning this fall, schools have implemented a series of safety measures including mandated masking, improved ventilation systems, testing and vaccination requirements for staff and symptom monitoring.
Those measures have successfully mitigated major outbreaks in school campuses at a time when the delta variant was causing a summer surge in infections. Of the thousands of students and teachers located at the county’s 23 public schools, fewer than 1,000 have contracted the virus since August.
But the most recent surge caused by the much more contagious omicron variant has already surpassed the summer’s peak number of cases. Roughly 4,000 people have contracted the virus in the past 30 days and hundreds of cases continue to pour in.
Dr. Curtis Chan, the county’s deputy health officer, said their office is working closely with the Office of Education and districts to ensure students return to school safely. The Office of Education is also preparing to distribute rapid tests provided by the California Department of Public Health for students to use the first week of school.
The county’s high vaccination rate was highlighted as a major component in “bolstering” protections already in place on school campuses. About 94% of county residents ages 12 and older have been vaccinated with 89% of children ages 12 to 15 having received at least one dose. And the vaccination rate for children ages 5 to 11 has risen to more than 51% after federal approval was granted only months ago.
The Office of Education encouraged families to seek out vaccinations for those who are eligible, noting a number of school-based clinics are being held in January and February. And families are also encouraged to test before returning to campus.
District officials are also sending out reminders to families ahead of the spring semester including San Mateo Union High School District Superintendent Kevin Skelly who lauded his school community for managing well through the pandemic. The district will be ramping up its testing requirements for all students regardless of vaccination status and will be distributing KN95 masks to students and faculty.
Ultimately, Magee said educators and officials are determined to keep students on campus and learning in-person.
“The importance of in-person learning for the academic and social development of all our students cannot be overstated,” Magee said. “Due to the partnership of San Mateo County Health, the San Mateo County Office of Education, and our local districts and schools, San Mateo County has been and will continue to be successful in supporting in-person learning for our students.”
Visit smchealth.org/covid-19-vaccination-program-overview for more information on vaccination clinics and testing opportunities.
