A retired deputy sheriff testified Tuesday that he pointed a .380 Ruger firearm at a Redwood City neighbor because he believed the 38-year-old man may have grabbed for a knife or gun.
Richard Drocco, 66, said in court that he took the Ruger pistol when going to the home of Rolando Montoya, 38 — where fireworks had been set off — because Montoya projected himself as a tough guy.
Montoya had come out of his house July 4, 2017, at 10 p.m. abruptly and yelling, “Can I help you m— f—,” Drocco testified.
The retired deputy sheriff for San Francisco County is charged with assault with a deadly weapon in the Jefferson Avenue incident.
Drocco said his concern was for a woman in her 80s who lived in the neighborhood and had undergone open heart surgery. The noise of bottle rockets and other fireworks upset her and posed a fire risk, Drocco said.
Jurors have been shown a video of Drocco pointing the firearm at Montoya but the retired deputy said Tuesday that “this film is like the opposite of what it looked like.”
It was dark and Montoya had his hands by his hips and made a jerky movement, Drocco said.
I pointed a gun and told him to get back, Drocco said in court.
The retired deputy said he had been home watching TV and was wearing sleeping shorts, flip flops and a tank top when he went in front of Montoya’s house.
Drocco said he told Montoya that, “I’m not the fireworks police.”
Neighbors had spoken about Montoya and one resident said “she was very afraid of him,” Drocco said.
The retired deputy said he worked for 30 years in San Francisco including a task force for housing projects in the Tenderloin and elsewhere in the city.
According to prosecutors, Drocco called Redwood City police several times about Montoya in the days before July 4, 2017 — including statements that he was getting “pretty close to going over there and punching him in the face” because of Montoya’s fireworks use.
Deputy District Attorney Sean Riordan said in court Tuesday that Montoya was unarmed and during cross-examination of Drocco asked why he decided to pursue him after concluding the 38-year-old neighbor was no longer a threat.
“I took an extra step,” Drocco said.
Playing the video of the incident, Riordan said Drocco took three steps onto Montoya’s property.
Closing arguments in the case are set for Wednesday.
(650) 344-5200 ext. 106
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.