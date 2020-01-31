Retired sheriff’s deputy Richard Drocco was found not guilty Thursday of assault with a deadly weapon in a Fourth of July encounter with a neighbor who had set off bottle rockets and other fireworks in Redwood City.
“It’s been 2 1/2 years of absolute agony and worry,” Drocco, 66, said after the verdict.
A flow of bad energy was lifted when he heard “not guilty,” he said.
“It melted away through my toes,” Drocco said.
His attorney Rafael Trujillo said the trial allowed the retired San Francisco deputy sheriff to tell what took place July 4, 2017, in front of a Jefferson Avenue home.
“I’m glad after 2 1/2 years he was able to explain what happened,” Trujillo said.
The prosecution contended Drocco was a vigilante who wanted to teach Rolando Montoya, 38, a lesson and pointed a .380 Ruger firearm at the neighbor. No shots were fired in the encounter.
But Drocco testified during the trial that he believed jerky movements by Montoya meant the man may have grabbed for a knife or gun. Montoya projected himself as a tough guy and came out of his house at 10 p.m. yelling “Can I help you m— f—,” Drocco said.
Residents in the Redwood City neighborhood testified about sharing their concerns with Drocco over fireworks set off at Montoya’s home for weeks before the Fourth of July. Tim Harvey, a retired fire captain with the city of Mountain View, also testified about the danger of fireworks.
Drocco said he went to Montoya’s home because of those concerns — and fears about the fireworks’ effect on a neighbor in her 80s who had undergone open heart surgery.
Juror Kelli Proctor, 51, said outside court after the verdict — which followed about six hours of deliberations — that Drocco’s account of what happened was critical.
“His testimony nailed it,” Proctor said.
Jordan Yavari, 23, of Atherton said what she and other jurors had heard during the trial backed Drocco’s testimony about what happened.
Cameras at Montoya’s recorded the encounter and the video was played for jurors.
“The video itself is concerning,” Yavari said.
But Drocco testified that the video did not depict the darkness on July 4, 2017.
“This film is like the opposite of what it looked like,” he said.
Attorney Trujillo in his closing argument Wednesday disputed the prosecution description of Drocco as a vigilante. Drocco had called police about the fireworks problem before going to Montoya’s home, the defense attorney said.
“Vigilantes call 911?” Trujillo asked. “I don’t think so.”
Drocco pointed the Ruger at Montoya in self defense, the defense attorney said.
The retired deputy is a “very, very good man — straight up,” Trujillo had told jurors.
Trujillo and Drocco are 1972 graduates of Sacred Heart High School in San Francisco and have known one another for decades, the attorney said Thursday after the verdict.
Trujillo disputed the description of Drocco as a vigilante who would use a firearm to try to teach someone a lesson, said the attorney.
“It’s not Rick,” Trujillo said.
