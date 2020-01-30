Retired sheriff’s deputy Richard Drocco acted as a vigilante when he confronted a neighbor about fireworks, a prosecutor says — while the defense counters that a vigilante wouldn’t call 911 first as Drocco did.
Sean Riordan, deputy district attorney, said during closing arguments Wednesday in the assault with a deadly weapon trial of Drocco that the retired deputy for San Francisco County was taking justice in his own hands July 4, 2017, in Redwood City.
“He went over there to teach him a lesson,” Riordan said of Drocco, 66, and the 38-year-old neighbor.
Drocco, frustrated over bottle rockets and other fireworks set off at Rolando Montoya’s house on Jefferson Avenue, pointed a loaded a .380 Ruger firearm at Montoya, Riordan said.
The prosecutor told jurors that none of them may like Montoya, who neighbors testified was uncooperative about residents’ concerns over fireworks.
“He’s not very neighborly,” Riordan acknowledged of Montoya.
“Some of you may feel for the defendant,” the prosecutor said of Drocco. “If you like the defendant, you can’t use that in determining who to believe.” Credibility is not a popularity contest, said Riordan.
Defense attorney Rafael Trujillo during his closing argument said that Drocco had called police June 30, 2017, about how the fireworks were affecting a neighbor in her 80s who had undergone open-heart surgery.
“Vigilantes call 911?” Trujillo asked. “I don’t think so.”
Drocco pointed the Ruger at Montoya in self defense, the defense attorney said.
Neighbors had told the retired deputy about interactions with Montoya that left them frightened, intimidated and fearful, Trujillo said. Drocco went to Montoya on July 4 because of neighborhood fears about fireworks that could start a blaze in the area, the attorney said.
“His reasons were nothing but the best,” Trujillo said, “to look after others.”
“That’s the way it went down that night,” Trujillo said.
A video of the encounter between the two men doesn’t depict conditions that night — which were “dark as sin,” Trujillo said. The film, shown jurors, has been cherry picked, the attorney said.
Drocco is a “very, very good man — straight up,” Trujillo said.
He had a 30-year career as a deputy sheriff — one of the most difficult jobs a man can do, the defense attorney added.
Riordan in his rebuttal said, “Even a great person can have a bad day.”
Drocco pointed the Ruger at Montoya before the neighbor made any gestures that Drocco contended led to his raising the firearm, the prosecutor said.
“He was locked, stocked and ready to go,” Riordan said of the retired deputy.
“It doesn’t matter how many fireworks Mr. Montoya set off,” the prosecutor said. “What matters is how the defendant acted that night.”
“He did not act in self defense,” Riordan said.
Jurors began deliberations in the case Wednesday.
(650) 344-5200 ext. 106
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.