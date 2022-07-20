Peninsula residents are again being asked to conserve water this dry season as the state sinks deeper into another drought, with most agencies responsible for local water delivery having already announced a slate of new restrictions.
Rules vary depending on where you live, but generally limit lawn watering to two days a week, ban runoff from irrigation and limit other nonessential uses like car washing and swimming pool filling.
State water regulators in May voted to require such policies be implemented around the state, citing an uptick in urban water use. The average Californian used more water during the first four months of this year than in 2020, according to state water board data, a trend bucked only slightly in May when use dropped by 7%.
But while San Mateo County residents also initially used more water this year, it dropped locally by 17% in May.
Residential water use that month, the most recent where data is available, was 66 gallons per person in the county every day, compared with 91 in the state.
“In general, our water use is some of the lowest in the state, certainly on a per capita basis,” said Nicole Sandkulla, CEO of the Bay Area Water Supply and Conservation Agency, which covers 26 water agencies in San Mateo, Santa Clara and Alameda County.
She explained, however, that because water use increases in the summer months as lawns require more irrigation, forthcoming figures will more accurately depict conservation efforts.
Indeed, San Mateo County residents used on average 90 gallons per person per day in June, July and August last year, up from 80 in 2020 in the span. And areas where homes typically have large yards used the most water. Hillsborough customers, for instance, used 317 gallons on average per person daily during those months last year.
Statewide water use on average is roughly 50% environmental (that which sustains natural rivers and wetlands), 40% agricultural and 10% urban, according to the public policy institute of California. Of the urban water use, roughly half goes to landscaping.
Supply
The Hetch Hetchy regional water system, which supplied water to 2.7 million people in San Francisco, Santa Clara, Alameda and San Mateo counties, is at 70% capacity, according to the San Francisco Public Utilities Commission, the agency that owns and operates the system.
Hetch Hetchy reservoir, the primary component of the system, is full and is expected to remain that way heading into the dry season next year. But Water Bank, also a key storage facility in the system, has been drawn down to just 40%.
“We’re seeing the impact of the drought right now in Water Bank, which is actually exactly how it’s planned to work,” Sandkulla said, who added that the SFPUC typically implements water conservation measures early when facing potential dry spells.
“We went into this drought with a lot of efficiency, customers were using a lot less water for a lot of reasons, COVID and other things, and they continued to keep their water use down, and were saving that supply at Hetchy,” she said.
She added that, in a best-case scenario, water use restriction could be lifted January next year — if rain returns. But conversely, if conditions worsen, pressure from the governor could spell more severe cutbacks.
Gov. Gavin Newsom last year called for a voluntary 15% water use reduction. This year, with an executive order, he called for rules be put in place to reduce use by up to 20% — those voted on by the water board.
Long-term challenges
The Hetch Hetchy supply, responsible for two-thirds of BAWSCA water, is also facing longer term threats that could necessitate more extreme conservation, Sandkulla said.
She pointed to the state water board’s 2018 decision to limit how much water can be diverted from the Tuolumne River. The river supplies 80% of the Hetch Hetchy system, and the move could require cutbacks of 40% to 50% during a drought like the one currently being experienced, she said.
Restrictions in that event could include household water budgets, in addition to bans on car washing, pool filling and other uses, according to the California Water Service.
Negotiations regarding the scope of the plans are ongoing, as water agencies clash with environmentalists. The plan would allow more water to make it to the Sacramento-San Joaquin River Delta, the West Coast’s largest estuary where salmon populations have collapsed in recent years, affecting the broader ecosystem.
Sandkulla said housing production, mandated by the state to ramp up in job rich areas, is expected to strain supply. State rules require 47,000 new homes be built in San Mateo County by 2031 to combat housing rising costs and displacement.
“That is a major concern that the water suppliers have, is how do we manage our supplies and our communities given, essentially, these competing regulatory actions,” she said.
She noted, however, that adding housing to dense areas near jobs, thereby reducing commute times was “better for the water balance” at a global level.
