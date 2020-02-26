Russell Howard Deutsch, 60, who operated lobster restaurants in Portola Valley, Redwood City and San Jose, pleaded no contest Monday to felony tax evasion and felony grand theft after prosecutors said he failed to pay $950,628 in state taxes.
Deutsch’s plea was conditioned on no state prison and up to one year in county jail, prosecutors said.
The offenses took place between 2006 and 2013, prosecutors said.
Investigators found more than $600,000 during a 2014 search warrant conducted at his Portola Valley home, prosecutors said.
Deutsch will be sentenced April 15.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.