San Mateo County officials have been asking residents how they’d like to see the county spend Measure K revenue with a focus on homelessness and housing, mental health, family and children, and emergency preparedness.
Now, nearly complete with its community outreach sessions, that data will soon be presented to the Board of Supervisors for future budget planning.
Roughly $110 million flowed into the county this recent fiscal year through Measure K, a half-cent sales tax approved by voters a decade ago, said Chief Financial Officer Robert Manchia, one of many county officials leading a listening session in South San Francisco Wednesday.
Millions of dollars have gone toward health and community programming, emergency preparedness — like new fire stations — and about $175 million has gone toward housing. For every dollar spent on housing, another $16 from other sources have been invested into related housing projects, Manchia said.
Given that the pool of funding has grown steadily over the years and is expected to continue that growth, though moderately, in the years to come, gathering community input on how those dollars should be spent is an important endeavor for the county, Manchia said.
“Now after 10 years of Measure K, the board chose to say, ‘is this what we should be doing, how we should be spending these dollars?’” Manchia said. “The idea here is to really listen to the community.”
As of Wednesday, officials were unable to say what community concerns have risen to the top during the sessions. Two more listening sessions of eight in total were still being held — one Thursday in San Mateo and another in Daly City Friday — and a community survey is still accepting responses through Monday, Aug. 28.
Once all listening sessions are complete and the survey closes, that data will be analyzed and presented to the Board of Supervisors in October. More in-depth discussions on how to actually spend Measure K dollars won’t occur until next Spring with departments implementing the board’s suggestions by next summer.
Board President Dave Pine was in attendance at Wednesday’s session, the first and only held in his district, welcoming residents. Speaking on the reason the board opted to facilitate the sessions, Pine said it’s important to get insight from the community on how the dollars should be spent, especially a decade after the tax was enacted.
“After 10 years, I think it’s important to take a step back and really evaluate and assess what our needs are and there’s no better way to do that than to hear directly from the residents,” Pine said.
One resident, who identified himself as Miguel, a recent college graduate living in San Bruno, said he appreciated Wednesday’s session because it helped inform him of various issues he hadn’t known of while studying in San Francisco.
Dozens of residents were in attendance Wednesday and spoke in favor of investing in senior support services like better internet connection, community centers and access to healthy food. Affordable youth programming was also a top issue discussed in small breakout groups including sports programming and other enrichment opportunities.
Connectivity issues in general were also raised with some in particular noting concern for those with disabilities and seniors during emergency situations. While many acknowledged that the county and its community partners already offer a variety of resources, some argued that navigating access to those services can be challenging without a more central location.
As for how Miguel said he’d like to see Measure K money allocated, expanding access to affordable housing was a clear top area of concern.
“We definitely have a long way to go with providing housing to our unhoused population,” Miguel said. “There’s a lot more to be done and we’re not doing enough.”
Visit smcgov.org/ceo/measure-k-community-needs-survey to complete the Measure K survey and for more information on the sales tax.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.