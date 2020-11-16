A new mixed-use two-story residential building will be built at 795 Main St. in Half Moon Bay to provide more housing after the Half Moon Bay Planning Commission unanimously approved the plan at its Tuesday meeting.
The new mixed-use building’s approval is part of the city’s long-term plan to improve downtown. In its 2020 Land Coastal Land Use Plan, the Half Moon Bay City Council stated its goal was to build more housing for residents downtown. The council wants to create a new downtown vision, with a plan for a mixed-use area with more residential areas, workforce housing, open spaces, walking areas and an overall vibrant and sustainable area.
Rick Hernandez, a Half Moon Bay planning commissioner, thanked the applicant for going through the process, making adjustments and having the due diligence to follow through on all the requests. He was supportive of the project, as were all the other members of the Planning Commission.
“Looking at the project now versus where the project was when it first was submitted, I have to say it’s an as astonishing improvement,” Hernandez said. “This is an example of something that makes me pleased to be on this Planning Commission, where I feel like we have helped move the project forward.”
“This is so much the kind of project that is going to help us make Main Street more vibrant, so thanks to everyone who has contributed to this coming on so well,” said Planning Commission Vice Chair Steve Ruddock.
The building’s ground floor will have a small commercial space, roughly 480 square feet, and a parking area. The second floor would include three dwelling units, two two-bedroom units and a one-bedroom unit, totaling 5,164 square feet. The site would also have an elevator to get to its second story. Seven off-street parking spaces would be provided, with one dedicated to disabled access. The site is in the commercial downtown, and the current building is vacant. The project will require additional sewer line access, an irrigation system and some landscaping work. There will also be various trees planted on the property.
The project will convert the existing building on the site from commercial offices to a residential unit. The Planning Commission first received the application last year. The applicant made revisions and resubmitted the application based on feedback from the city.
Planning staff said the proposal was similar to other mixed-use buildings in the area, met downtown plan requirements and satisfied design compatibility. The applicant for the construction of the building was Janice Moody, a local business owner.
Planning Commissioner Sara Polgar also thanked the applicant for all the work she put into the project to bring housing back downtown.
“I am really excited about the project,” she said.
