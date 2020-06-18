The Belmont City Council last week adopted the fiscal year 2021 budget with fewer cuts than anticipated, but also increases to fees for various city services.
COVID-19 has caused an estimated shortfall of $9.4 million over fiscal year 2020-21, which is well below the roughly $20 million deficit that officials expected at the outset of the crisis.
The shortfall is being addressed in large part by the use of reserves; roughly $4 million in reserves have been spent thus far and more may be needed in the coming years.
To replenish the city’s reserves, which are expected to dip below the council’s 33% target in five years, a menu of 50 cuts or “corrective actions” have been proposed, but are not yet moving forward. The council during a meeting last week agreed to allow the city manager to implement those measures at his discretion.
The proposed corrective measures include selling three city-owned properties on Haskins Drive for $600,000, delaying the hiring of vacant positions in the Department of Public Works to save $304,000, defer a police captain promotion when the current one retires to save $284,700 and also hold off for one to two years on replacing city vehicles to save $128,500.
Other proposed cuts include reducing employee travel and training by nearly $30,000, lowering HVAC usage at city buildings by 4.5% to save $12,000, and also spending $16,000 less on plant materials and irrigation supplies for the city’s parks.
During the meeting, Finance Director Thomas Fil said choosing to implement those measures depends on factors including whether federal or state relief is approved.
“What we’re really wanting to get some confirmation on at this particular point in time is whether or not there will be federal relief. It’s looking more promising that’ll happen,” Fil said, adding the amounts that have been proposed thus far are significant would “change our condition quite dramatically.”
The 2021 budget also includes an increase in the fees for city services, largely ones associated with building permits, based on the consumer price index.
Councilman Charles Stone suggested he’d take issue with the fee hikes under normal circumstances, but felt they were appropriate given the financial impact of COVID-19.
“I’m going to be OK with the increases proposed because I know we’re in really dicey times, but rest assured next year if things turn around we’re going to have a different discussion,” he said.
Stone noted fees are determined to cover the costs to run a given department, and if they’re not raised then general fund money will be needed to subsidize departments.
“That would mean we have less money available for instance to put in the reserve which we’re going to use over the next several years based on this budget to make sure we don’t have service cuts or layoffs that would dramatically affect the quality of life in Belmont,” Stone said.
The council also agreed to hold off on a proposed business license tax hike given the circumstances.
The overall budget totals $103.2 million in revenue and $109.8 million in expenditures.
