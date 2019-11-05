High demand for limited space, a thriving local economy and continued development combined to keep the Peninsula’s commercial real estate rents historically expensive, according to a recent report.
Commercial real estate company Colliers International released a quarterly report showing limited vacancy, ongoing investment and rising rents in most corners of the business property market.
Overall vacancy rates dipped marginally to 4.2% over the quarter, while research and development as well as industrial asking rents increased at the same time but office asking rents slipped, said the report.
Regarding the asking rents for office space for the region spanning from Los Altos to Brisbane dipping from $5.95 per square foot to $5.88 per square foot, report author Mark Alferman suggested the market may have reached a peak.
“Despite the lengthy period of low vacancies, gains in lease rates over the first three quarters have been modest, perhaps signaling a ceiling to tenants’ appetite for high-priced space,” he said in the report.
Over the year, office asking rents have consistently increased from $5.31 per square foot in the third quarter of last year to the high reached in the previous quarter, in advance of the marginal recent dip.
Over that same period, regional office vacancy rates have floated around the 7% mark, hitting 8% in at the beginning of the year and dropping down to 6.2% in the most recent report.
Noting a rush of recent transactions on the office market, such as cloud analytics company SignalFX subleasing 34,000 square feet of space at Bay Meadows in San Mateo or Woodstock Development acquiring the Burlingame office building at 1350 Bayshore Highway for $75 million, Alferman suggested the sector remains healthy.
“The San Francisco Peninsula office market is stable and prospering,” he said.
A similar sentiment is shared for the research and development market, as the report showed the region’s asking price hit $4.65 per square foot over the quarter, marking a 2 cent increase from the previous quarter, but a drop from the recent peak of $4.89 per square foot hit at the end of last year.
With the county’s overall vacancy rate at 3.2% and investment continuously funneled into the sector populated by the region’s booming biotech business community, Alferman projected continued research and development growth.
“We do not foresee the R&D market slowing down anytime soon as the biotech industry continues to innovate and make new discoveries,” he said.
As an additional indicator of the market’s appeal, Alferman said biotech companies are looking for additional space beyond South San Francisco — where a majority of the life sciences industry has been historically located.
“There are several new life science building complexes currently under development and we expect demand to continue rising in the R&D market to support the new development projects in the pipeline,” he said.
With vacancy rates low and companies expanding their horizons, the report noted companies are preleasing research and development space, as was the arrangement for ChemoCentryx agreeing to occupy 825 Industrial Road in San Carlos, said the report.
Activity in the research and development sector spills over into the industrial market too, as previous reports indicated biotechnology companies have targeted industrial zones for acquisition and occupancy.
Noting those trends, as well as low vacancy rates and increasing asking rents, Alferman said the industrial real estate market continues to be an attractive asset.
“With a relatively low building base, continued redevelopment of industrial product and a premier geographical location wedged between San Francisco and Silicon Valley, we do not expect a drastic swing in this market,” said the report.
Illustrating the health of the industrial sector, the report said asking rents hit $1.87 per square foot in the last quarter, up from $1.49 this time last year. Vacancy rates have ticked up over that same period though, from 1.5% to 2.5%, said the report, noting the historic dearth of available industrial space.
In the absence of a sizable shift in direction for the historically successful local economy, the report anticipated the space in industrial market will remain scarce and valued.
“While talk of recession is in the air, the San Francisco Peninsula industrial market continues to hold court as a premier industrial location,” he said.
