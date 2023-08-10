The Half Moon Bay Airport will close to all air traffic beginning next week for repaving and other improvements, county officials announced Thursday.
The airport will be closed from Monday, Aug. 14, through Friday, Aug. 18, so workers can fill cracks, apply a slurry seal and paint new pavement markings on the runway.
“Just like the street in front of your house, our runways over time get typical wear and tear and need some care,” Gretchen Kelly, airport manager with County’s Department of Public Works, which operates both the Half Moon Bay and San Carlos airports, said in a press release. “It’s just that our ‘street’ requires us to move some planes around.”
While the airport will be closed to all air traffic, on-site businesses, including the Pilot Light Café at Half Moon Bay, will remain open during their regular business hours.
The Federal Aviation Administration requires airports to maintain runways and taxiways in a safe condition and is funding 90% of the project costs, which are approximately $13 million. The remainder is covered by airport user and business fees.
The Half Moon Bay Airport, built in 1942 for the U.S. Army, is home to about 80 aircraft and several aviation-related businesses. It also provides a number of emergency response services such as Medivac flights, security patrols and Coast Guard sea-rescue operations.
Following the work in Half Moon Bay, the San Carlos Airport will be closed from Monday, Sept. 11, until Tuesday, Oct. 11, to fix significant pavement edge cracking on the runway and taxiway connectors. Maintenance work also includes stabilizing the soil in the infields, improving drainage, replacing lighting, signs and other electrical equipment and finally sealing and restriping the runways. The San Carlos Airport was built in 1948 and is home to approximately 500 aircraft and more than 25 aviation-related businesses.
