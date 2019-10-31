Rents in San Mateo ticked down incrementally over the past month, according to national experts who said the unusual shift in rates is not expected to last over a sustained stretch.
The median rent in San Mateo dropped .1% from September to October, according to a report released Wednesday, Oct. 30, by Apartmentlist.com which showed the cost for a one-bedroom apartment hit $3,530.
While rents essentially stayed flat over the past month, the median rate grew by 1.4% from the year prior which experts projected is a trend likely to continue through the immediate future.
“While rent growth in San Mateo has slowed recently, the area is still adding more jobs than new housing, and so it would not be surprising if rent growth picks back up in the near future,” said Chris Salviati, an Apartmentlist economist in an email.
He bolstered that perspective by noting the median rent in San Mateo for a two-bedroom unit is $4,400, which is the highest among major cities in the Bay Area and roughly $1,300 more than the rent for a similar apartment in San Francisco.
Though figures differ, an October rent report from online database Zumper also showed prices in San Mateo dropping from the month prior. The report claims median one-bedroom rents dropped by nearly 5% to $2,690 in October, while median two-bedroom unit rates dipped by 0.6% to $3,580.
Critics of online databases often claim the rates cite skew too high because they largely track new construction, which is more expensive — fueling fears that the figures offer an unrealistic portrait of a market that also includes older, cheaper units. Acknowledging those shortcomings, Apartmentlist claims its methodology has been adjusted to offer a fuller and more accurate perspective of the market.
While the two sites offer conflicting estimations of San Mateo’s median rent, they share consensus that it remains much more expensive locally than the national median rent of $1,181 last month.
“Rent prices in San Mateo are still among the nation’s highest,” said Salviati.
He characterized the local annual growth as moderate, while noting it trails behind the general rate of inflation. Across the state, annual rents grew by 1.1%, according to the report.
Experts also note rents, like home sales prices, fluctuate with the season as the summer often features higher rates than fall or winter when competition often drops as the holidays near.
A driving factor in San Mateo’s high cost is a dearth of available units as Apartmentlist claimed only about 2.5% of residential buildings are currently vacant.
Renters may also struggle to find relief while searching for an affordable opportunity nearby, according to the Zumper report which showed eight cities spanning from Santa Clara to San Francisco counties feature rents about $1,000 more than the national median.
To that end, Zumper reported South San Francisco showed the Bay Area’s largest monthly median rental growth — jumping by 5.2% overall with one-bedroom units spiking to $2,660. Over the year, the report claimed South San Francisco’s one-bedroom median rate increased by 8.6%.
More broadly, Apartmentlist claimed those looking for a bargain may need to expand their search beyond the immediate Bay Area, as most of the large cities nearby are experiencing rent growth as well.
“Over the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of San Mateo, but across the entire metro — of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the San Francisco metro, seven of them have seen prices rise,” said the report.
