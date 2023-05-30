An influx of new developments may have stabilized the rent market in San Mateo County, according to one expert who also said they open up older, lower-priced homes people vacate for the new ones.

“As new developments are built on the Peninsula, it increases the overall housing stock and helps stabilize rental prices,” said Robert Pedro, owner of Redwood City’s Signature Realty, which specializes in property management, along with sales and financing. “The new units do provide affordable housing opportunities because it opens up an older unit for somebody else and when the city builds a really nice expensive unit people who can afford it will step up and pay for it,” Pedro said.

nick@smdailyjournal.com

(650)344-5200, ext. 105

Tags

Recommended for you

(1) comment

mmautner
mmautner

Fantastic!

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal.

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading. To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.

We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.

A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription