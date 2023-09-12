It’s been 22 years since the terrorist attacks at the World Trade Center shook the country’s core, and the San Mateo Consolidated Fire Department held a ceremony honoring those who died protecting the community that day.
Kent Thrasher, fire chief for the San Mateo Consolidated Fire Department, said it is important for the next generation of first responders to understand the tragedy and understand the sacrifices people made that day.
“It helps them realize what they are truly here for and to honor that calling,” Thrasher said.
Around 50 firefighters, police officers and civilians congregated outside Station 21 on Ellsworth Avenue Monday, Sept. 11, to listen to the speeches from the city’s fire and police chiefs.
Police Chief Ed Barberini said both departments share the same mission, to protect the public.
“And we do it together,” Barberini said. “While it was tragic, this day is a stark reminder of what these people do every day. It’s a reminder to the public that we are here for you and we will put ourselves in harm’s way for you.”
More than 300 firefighters and paramedics died during the attacks, and for San Mateo Consolidated fire Capt. Lance Lutticken it is important for the department to remember the ultimate sacrifice those first responders made.
“It is really important for us to never forget and to honor the memory of those who have gone before us,” Lutticken said. “It is such a significant time, not only in our nation’s history but also for the fire service, and just remember the sacrifice those members made on that day and also those that came after them, carrying on that tradition of serving the public.”
During the ceremony, the flag was lowered and Thrasher led a prayer. A civilian, Tom McCord, stood in the street with his hat over his heart looking down toward the ground. It’s the third year in a row he’s attended the ceremony, he said, and he does it because he was inspired by the fearlessness of the fire and police departments during those attacks.
“Over 10% of the people who lost their lives were in public service, they weren’t just going to the office and they got everybody out below the flames and they did their job,” McCord said. “They went up there and nobody told them that they just went, it’s just that spontaneous act of sacrifice that you don’t get very often.”
While many, including Lutticken, knew exactly where they were during the terrorist attacks, soon there will be firefighters born after and they may not fully understand the impact it had on the country and the fire service. Lutticken said it is important to educate the future generation on what happened that day.
“I remember that day like it was yesterday, it doesn’t feel like it was that long ago,” Lutticken said. “There are police officers and firefighters every day that answer calls for service and to alarms and you just never know.”
While it’s a day to remember those who died in those two towers, for Deputy Fire Chief Matt Turturici, the ceremony is a way for San Mateo Consolidated to show respect to the families who lost a loved one in the attacks.
“The families of the victims and the firefighters, police officers that perished that day, I mean we are here to remember them but we are also here to remember that they have families that have to carry on every day,” he said. “You know, there are birthdays, and Thanksgivings, and Christmas and holidays and they will never see them again, and this is our way of saying we won’t forget.”
