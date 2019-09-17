Housing advocates lauded the success of a proposal to boost the fundraising capacity of regional organizations with a bill designed as a companion to a host of others seeking to address the area’s housing shortage and affordability crisis.
The bill authored by Assemblyman David Chiu, D-San Francisco, to allow the Bay Area to raise funding for affordable housing on a regional ballot passed the Assembly on a concurrence vote last Thursday and now moves to Gov. Gavin Newsom’s desk.
Amie Fishman, executive director of the Non-Profit Housing Association of Northern California, expressed her support for the measure to gather the governor’s signature as a means of relieving the housing affordability crunch.
“For the first time ever, the Bay Area is empowered to take a comprehensive, regional approach to our regional housing woes. A regional ballot measure will scale our solutions and meet the housing needs of all our neighbors,” she said in a prepared statement.
For his part, Chiu shared a similar sentiment.
“A regional approach is crucial to tackling our housing crisis in the Bay Area. Our challenges are inextricably linked across our region, and we need to tackle them together,” he said in an email.
Assembly Bill 1487 would enable elected regional leaders from the Executive Board of the Association of Bay Area Governments and the Metropolitan Transportation Commission to place funding measures on future ballots for the nine-county Bay Area region, to provide critical funding for affordable housing projects across the Bay Area, according to Chiu’s office.
The effort was unpopular with critics who questioned the proposal allowing agencies featuring appointed board members instead of elected officials to raise money through tax measures.
Chiu’s spokeswoman Jen Kwart pushed back on such a perspective though, noting the boards of ABAG and MTC are overwhelmingly comprised of officials who are elected locally and accountable to their voters.
“If they support proposals in this capacity that are not in line with the values of their constituents, they have to face the voters come election time,” she said in an email. “Additionally, remember that this just gives them the power to propose something and put it on the ballot. It doesn’t give them unilateral authority to raise taxes. Voters have the final say on what passes and what doesn’t.”
She expanded that perspective by noting the piecemeal approach to independently financing housing initiatives has fallen way short, proving the need for cities and counties to band together on fundraising and development strategies.
AB 1487 was backed by the 3Ps Coalition, a political advocacy agency promoting a broad strategy designed to solve the state’s affordability crisis through housing production, preservation and protection.
The initiative mirrors a model initially established by the CASA Compact, a slate of legislative recommendations targeting the Bay Area sent to lawmakers following approval by MTC and ABAG officials earlier this year.
The recommendations sought to establish just-cause eviction policies, emergency rent caps, displacement assistance strategies, enhanced zoning requirements near transit stations, expedited housing development processes, affordable housing development streamlining on public land and tax proposals to finance the initiatives expected to cost about $1.5 billion.
Some of the most notable housing bills from the legislative session focused on similar outcomes, such as Chiu’s AB 1482, which strengthened tenants’ rights by capping the amounts rents can be increased in a year. The rent control proposal advanced to the governor’s desk as well, following an agreement with Newsom and other top lawmakers.
Assembly Bill 1486, authored by Assemblyman Phil Ting, D-San Francisco, moved ahead the collective mission by expanding the definition of public, surplus land which could be redeveloped into affordable housing. The bill also moved to Newsom’s desk, alongside Senate Bill 330 from state Sen. Nancy Skinner, D-Berkeley, which seeks to sap some authority from locally elected officials in an effort to streamline housing development.
In all, many of the efforts first favored by the CASA Compact proved successful — including Chiu’s proposal to help finance the programs. Among the high profile legislative proposals, Senate Bill 50, from state Sen. Scott Wiener, D-San Francisco, was notable in its inability to advance in the legislative session. Wiener tabled the bill for the year earlier this summer.
Considering the success of the regional approach, Fishman said she is ready to continue collaborating with officials to build on the momentum established by the sweeping attempt to fixing the housing crunch.
“We look forward to working with MTC and ABAG leadership to advance AB 1487, and all of our county and local leaders who have critical decisions to make locally about how to move forward on all “3Ps” of affordable housing solutions,” she said.
More broadly, Chiu said he is optimistic the bill will improve the quality of life for residents throughout the Bay Area.
“By generating more funding at a regional level, we are taking a significant step towards a more affordable and equitable Bay Area,” he said.
